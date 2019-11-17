Dem Sen. Murphy: If We Don’t Stop Trump from Trying to Rig an Upcoming Election, We Won’t Live in a Democracy

On Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) said President Donald Trump must be impeached because he tried to “rig” the 2020 presidential election.

Murphy said, “The president was trying to use the power of his office to influence the upcoming election. He was attempting to get a foreign power to destroy a candidate for office who was running against him in 2020. So this is directly relevant tore the sanctity of American elections. If you don’t stop a president from trying to rig an upcoming election, I don’t know how you live in a democracy. That’s why you had to use this means right now.”

He added, “I think if this isn’t impeachable, I not sure what is.”

He concluded, “The conduct that I have seen has to be impeachable in a democracy.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN