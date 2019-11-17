Pelosi: Trump’s Actions ‘So Much Worse’ Than Nixon

On Sunday’s broadcast of CBS’s “Face The Nation,” of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) called President Donald Trump’s actions “so much worse than even what Richard Nixon did.”

Pelosi said, “It’s really a sad thing. I mean, what the president did was so much worse than even what Richard Nixon did, that at some point Richard Nixon cared about the country enough to recognize that this could not continue. The Intelligence Committee is leading this part of the inquiry. There are other depositions that are being taken by more committees.”

“So some of the depositions will continue, and then what takes place in the intelligence public will continue for another week. I don’t know how much longer,” she continued. “I guess it depends on how many more witnesses they have. That’s up to the committee. I don’t guide that. That’s up to the committee.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN