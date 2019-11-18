Zeldin: ‘Heck No’ Trump Shouldn’t Testify Before Congress

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Representative Lee Zeldin (R-NY) argued that President Trump should not testify before Congress.

Zeldin said, “I wouldn’t encourage the president at all. It would be a heck no from me, as far as my advice as to whether or not he should come testify. … The president wouldn’t just be lowering himself to Adam Schiff’s level. He would be lowering himself below Adam Schiff’s level.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett