GOP Sen. Kennedy: American People Are Entitled to the Facts on What Happened to Jeffrey Epstein

During an appearance on Fox News Channel’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) discussed his earlier statements in a hearing of the Senate Judiciary Committee calling on the death of alleged sexual offender Jeffrey Epstein back in August.

According to the Louisiana Republican, the public is entitled to answers about the cause of death of Epstein, which he noted was a topic of skepticism in the eyes of the public.

“Maybe it’s all an odd coincidence,” Kennedy said. “But the point I was trying to make with Dr. [Kathleen] Sawyer, I knew she head the Bureau of Prisons, is that the American people have very little trust of government and they may not believe the investigations once they’re completed. But they certainly are entitled to wonder when it’s taking a while to do the investigations. And I realize it’s — the death happened in August. But the American people are entitled to the facts, and the FBI and the inspector general, both of which are doing the investigations need to move this thing on.”

When asked by host Tucker Carlson what may be taking so long with the federal government’s investigation, Kennedy said it could be an effort to “thorough,” but warned it was leading to a mounting distrust of the government.

“I mean, I’m assuming they’re being careful,” Kennedy replied. “And they should be thorough. And they should be careful. But this is a high priority. And the alleged victims — I don’t know who did what to whom, Tucker — but the alleged victims are entitled to know what happened. The American people are entitled to know what happened. And I can tell you, if — if, you know, nine out of 10 Americans, if you ask them secretly, gave them truth serum, do they think that he was — was murdered? You know, maybe not nine out of 10, but many would say yes. And the other ones could be lying. I mean, it’s just an odd coincidence.”

