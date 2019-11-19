McConnell: ‘Inconceivable’ Senate Votes to Remove Trump

During a press conference on Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) stated that it is “inconceivable” that 67 members of the Senate will vote to remove President Trump.

McConnell said, “I will repeat what I’ve said in the past, it’s inconceivable to me that there would be 67 votes to remove the president from office. A number of Democratic senators are running for president. I’m sure they’re going to be excited to be here in their chairs, not being able to say anything during the pendency of this trial. So, hopefully, we’ll work our way through it and finish it in not too lengthy a process.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett