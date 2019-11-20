Buttigieg: ‘Under Normal Circumstances,’ Trump Would Have Left Office

During Wednesday’s Democratic presidential debate, 2020 Democratic presidential candidate South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg stated that in “normal circumstances, a president would leave office” after admitting, as President Trump did, “to illegally diverting charitable contributions that were supposed to go to veterans.”

Buttigieg said that President Trump’s “impeachable conduct” is part of the campaign.

He added, “Under normal circumstances, a president would leave office after something that was revealed recently that barely got any attention at all, which was the president had to confess, in writing, in court, to illegally diverting charitable contributions that were supposed to go to veterans. We are absolutely going to confront this president for his wrongdoing, but we are also each running to be the president who will lead this country after the Trump presidency comes to an end, one way or the other.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett