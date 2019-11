On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-SC) announced that DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s report on alleged FISA abuses in the 2016 election will be released on December 9.

Graham said, “It’ll be December the 9. You’ll get the report.”

He added, “That’s locked.”

