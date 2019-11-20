Scarborough: House Intel GOP Members Showing ‘a Lack of Love of Country’

During Wednesday’s “Morning Joe” on MSNBC, host Joe Scarborough criticized House Intel Committee Republicans for their handling of the impeachment hearings.

Scarborough said the GOP members of the committee during the impeachment hearings had shown their “lack of character and a lack of love” of the country by putting politics above all else.

“People talk about the time — it’s a time we’re in. No, it’s not,” Scarborough emphasized. “It’s lack of character among people on these committees. Just a lack of character and a lack of love of country that they put their political party above their country. A perfect exhibit: What happens in the United States Senate. Guess what? Chairman Burr and the ranking member from Virginia they work together very well, and coordinate their messages and actually when they talk in a press conference, you’re like oh, wait a second. They’re doing the business of the United States of America and not their own political party.”

Scarborough’s wife and co-host Mika Brzezinski said in the 13 years she has worked with him that she has never heard him accuse someone of not loving their country.

“They are putting their party above their country,” Scarborough added. “It’s plainly obvious.”

