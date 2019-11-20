Stacey Abrams Calls for ‘Conversation About Voter Suppression’ — ‘Most Fundamental Threat’

Wednesday ahead of the Democratic presidential debates set to be held in Atlanta, failed Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams discussed her hopes of hearing more about “voter suppression.”

According to Abrams, who has maintained she should have won the 2018 Georgia gubernatorial election, voter suppression “is the most fundamental threat.”

In June, Abrams claimed the “right to vote” does not exist in Georgia.

“Across the board, what we want to hear is a conversation about voter suppression because that is the most fundamental threat to any of the issues that the candidates are speaking to,” she told MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.” “If we want action on climate change, if we want reproductive health to be a choice for Americans, if we want there to be real progress made on our economy, on health care, we have to have the right to elect leaders who will live out those values.”

Abrams continued, “I live in a state where what the people ask for is not what we’re getting from the person who became governor. What we know is that if we can talk about voter suppression and raise the issue of voting protection, then we can start to change how people see and engage in our elections.”

