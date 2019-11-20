Starr: It’s ‘Been One of Those Bombshell Days’

During the Fox News Channel’s coverage of Wednesday’s impeachment hearings, Fox News Contributor and former Whitewater Independent Counsel Ken Starr reacted to the testimony of U.S. Ambassador to the E.U. Gordon Sondland by stating that it “has been one of those bombshell days.”

Starr said that President Trump “may have covered himself by saying, no quid pro quo, the record is muddled. So, we have Gordon Sondland’s understanding. It doesn’t look good for the president, substantively.”

He later added, “[T]here will be articles of impeachment. I think we’ve known that. … And then, substantively, what we heard from the chairman just now is, it’s over. We now know — I mean, this is his position — we now know that the president, in fact, committed the crime of bribery. … I think articles of impeachment are being drawn up if they haven’t already been drawn up. And so, it depends, will it be bipartisan, and so forth. So, this, obviously, has been one of those bombshell days.”

