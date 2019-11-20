Warren: ‘Of Course’ We Should Remove Parts of Border Wall if They Aren’t ‘Useful’

During Wednesday’s Democratic presidential debate, 2020 presidential candidate Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) stated that if parts of the wall on the southern border aren’t “useful in our defense,” they should be removed.

Moderator Ashley Parker asked, “Would you ask taxpayers to pay to take down any part of the wall on the nation’s southern border?”

Warren responded, “If there are parts of the wall that are not useful in our defense, of course, we should do it.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett