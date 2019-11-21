Booker on Warren’s Wealth Tax: ‘It Would Take Years to Figure Out’ — ‘There Are Betters to Do This’

Thursday on CNN’s “New Day,” 2020 presidential candidate Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) discussed his opposition to his 2020 opponent Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s (D-MA) wealth tax plan.

Booker said he pushed back against Warren’s plan during Wednesday’s Democratic debate because “it would take years to figure out,” telling CNN’s Alisyn Camerota his plan is a better way to go about taxing the wealthy.

“It is hard to evaluate,” Booker said. “Other nations have tried this. You literally have to assess, every single year, somebody’s wealth from the paintings on their wall to the value of their farm. People would be fighting that in court. It would take years to figure out.””They’d want to do this every single year. There are better ways to do this, to get revenue. My plan is much, much better. … We can find a way to do fair, just taxation,” he added.

