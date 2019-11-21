Perry: Burisma or Bidens Were Never Mentioned to Me

During a portion of an interview with the Fox News Channel released on Thursday, Energy Secretary Rick Perry stated that neither Burisma, nor the Bidens were ever mentioned to him, “Not by the president, not by Rudy Giuliani, and not by Gordon Sondland.”

Perry said, “Not once was the name Burisma or the Bidens mentioned to me. Not by the president, not by Rudy Giuliani, and not by Gordon Sondland. And if there’s anyone saying anything different, then they’re surmising.”

