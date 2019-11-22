Biden: I Hope Senators Trying Trump Realize They’ll Go Down in History as to Whether They Followed Rules

During an interview broadcast on Friday’s “CNN Tonight,” 2020 Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden stated that he believes President Trump should be impeached and that he hopes the Senate remembers “this is a moment when their record is going to go down in history as to whether they played it by the rules.”

Biden said there is “no doubt” President Trump “has asked foreign countries to interfere in our electoral process,” and it’s “a violation of the Constitution to do that.”

He added, “I believe he should be impeached, and have the Senate try whether or not they are high crimes and misdemeanors that would cause him to be thrown out of office. That’s a decision for them to make. I hope they have the courage — I hope they remember, this is a moment when their record is going to go down in history as to whether they played it by the rules.”

