Dem Rep. Mucarsel-Powell: The House Will Have to Hold Hearings to Show Americans What an Impeachable Offense IsAmericans

Representative Debbie Mucarsel-Powell (D-FL), a member of the House Judiciary Committee, on Friday suggested in an interview with CNN’s “New Day” that the House would have hearings to present to the American public “what an impeachable offense is.”

Mucarsel-Powell stressed the importance to host John Berman of educating Americans what is impeachable and what is not.

“We are going to possibly have a couple of hearings to present to the American people what an impeachable offense is,” Mucarsel-Powell advised. “I think it’s important after the testimonies that we’ve heard in the past two weeks to really continue to educate the American public what is an impeachable offense and what is not. But what we have seen is the President of the United States violate the Constitution, really extort the Ukrainian government for his own private and political gain, and we can’t allow that to happen.”

Berman asked the Florida representative what that would entail, but Mucarsel-Powell said she does not have all of those details yet, adding House members think it is important to educate Americans.

