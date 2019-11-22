FNC’s Wallace: Senate Trial Is ‘a Dangerous Road’ — Trump, Schiff, Biden Could All Have to Testify

On Friday’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” “Fox News Sunday,” anchor Chris Wallace called a Senate trial in the impeachment of President Donald Trump is a “dangerous road.”

Wallace said, “About the idea of a fulsome Senate trial and the Republicans would get the opportunity to call people like Hunter Biden and Adam Schiff, and the whistleblower. All of that is true.”

He added, “On the other hand, the Democrats would then get to call people who have not testified, have refused to testify, like Mike Pompeo, Mick Mulvaney, John Bolton, and even potentially the president of the United States. So that’s a dangerous road for both sides.”

