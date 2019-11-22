Lieu: We’ll Decide on Impeachment Articles in December

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “OutFront,” Representative Ted Lieu (D-CA) stated that a decision on whether to file articles of impeachment will be made in December.

Lieu said, “[W]hat we know now, based on the facts, is that the president abused his power. He pressured Ukraine to launch two bogus investigations to interfere in our elections. Now, what members of Congress do with those facts, it’s going to be up to our conscience, the districts that we represent. And then we’re going to make a decision in December.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett