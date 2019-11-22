Trump: Nancy Pelosi Is ‘Crazy as a Bedbug’

Friday, President Donald Trump went after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) during a live phone interview with “Fox & Friends” over the “scam” impeachment inquiry.

Trump lamented having to “deal with crazy Nancy,” calling her “crazy as a bedbug.”

“I have to deal with crazy Nancy. I mean, she’s crazy as a bed bug. She is nuts,” Trump said. “What she’s doing — and she’s not talented. She’s highly overrated. All she’s doing is sitting. She’s not doing anything for the people. And now it turns out that the whole impeachment thing is a scam.”

