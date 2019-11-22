Trump on 2020 Running Mate: ‘Mike Pence Is a Great Vice President — He’s Our Man’

In a Friday call-in interview with “Fox & Friends,” President Donald Trump shot down the rumors of a new running mate for 2020.

Fox News Channel’s Ainsley Earnhardt asked Trump about White House counselor Kellyanne Conway’s husband, George, saying former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley is pushing to run as Trump’s running mate.

After slamming “wack job” George Conway, Trump said current Vice President Mike Pence is still the man for the job.

“You know what, Mike Pence is a great vice president — he’s our man 100%,” Trump stated. “Nikki will absolutely be involved.”

“Mike Pence — I’ve seen this rumor that keeps popping up — Nikki would be great, but Mike Pence has done a phenomenal job as vice president. He’s our guy, he’s my friend, and look, we have a great team,” he added.

