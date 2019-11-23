Gaetz to Conway on Marijuana: ‘OK Boomer’

On Saturday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Smerconish,” Representative Matt Gaetz (R-FL) criticized White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway for having a “very boomer approach” on marijuana.

Gaetz responded to a clip of Conway discussing marijuana by stating, “To my friend, Kellyanne Conway, I would say, OK boomer. I mean, that’s a very boomer approach to marijuana, if for no other reason than it’s actually THC, not TCH, and I think that her reflection shows a real ignorance to the science demonstrating that in states where there are marijuana programs, you see a reduction in Schedule I drug recommendations, you also see a reduction in the types of overdoses that are crippling our country and hollowing out America.”

