Giuliani: If Joe Biden Not Prosecuted, Nobody in America Should Ever Be Prosecuted for Bribery

Saturday, during an appearance on Fox News, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who is now serving as legal counsel for President Donald Trump, gave a wide-ranging interview about the current saga involving the Trump administration and Ukraine, which has led to impeachment proceedings for Trump in the House.

Giuliani cited comments Biden had made at a Council on Foreign Relations event boasting how he strongarmed the Ukrainian government to fire a prosecutor while he was vice president.

“Here is what Joe Biden says he did. He offered him a $1 billion loan guarantee, he threatened him with a $1 billion loan guarantee, and in return for that, so that’s part one of bribery,” Giuliani said. “Part two is, he got the president of the Ukraine to fire the prosecutor.”

Later, Giuliani claimed Biden’s statement of being unaware of his son’s business dealings was false. He also argued for the elder Biden to be prosecuted for the crime of bribery.

“If he wants you to believe he didn’t know about his son’s business in the Ukraine — that can be disproven 10 ways,” Giuliani said. “That’s called a false exculpatory statement. If Joe Biden is not prosecuted for these crimes, then nobody in America should ever be prosecuted for bribery.”

“It’s an outrage — an outrage the kind of protection he gets,” he added. “And the part I really find disturbing is because the media puts on these vicious attacks on you if you go after one of their protected people, people in law enforcement are afraid to go after him.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor