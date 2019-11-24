Conway: Bloomberg Entry Shows ‘Democratic Field Is Underwhelming’

On Sunday’s broadcast of CBS’s “Face the Nation,” White House counselor Kellyanne Conway said former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg entry into the 2020 presidential race showed the Democratic field was “underwhelming.”

Conway said, “It means that the Democratic field is underwhelming, even to someone like Michael Bloomberg. There are 18 Democrats still running for president of the United States, Margaret, with probably another 10 or 12 already dropped out of the race. And Michael Bloomberg is coming in saying, ‘I don’t think any of you can beat Donald Trump.’ For all the talk about electability, that’s a fiction. You don’t know if somebody can or can’t win until they do or don’t.”

