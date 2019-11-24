Jayapal: Trump Efforts to Use the Courts Is ‘Obstruction of Justice’

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN, “Right Now,” Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) accused President Donald Trump of “obstruction of justice” for going to the courts to settle questions about impeachment inquiry.

Keilar asked, “So if Democrats aren’t waiting for the courts and there is clear stonewalling from the White House, which Democrats believe, clearly, is obstruction of justice, how is that not enough to proceed forward?”

Jayapal said, “Well, I think that what you are seeing is exactly what you’re saying. The evidence is clear. It has been clear. And now it has been corroborated in multiple, devastating ways for the president. So we are not going to allow the president to use obstruction of justice and obstruction of Congress to stop us by saying, well, we need to call more witnesses. We have had so many witnesses, including the president of the United States, the key early witness to exactly what happened.”

She added, “We’re not going to fall into their tactics of delay and trying to use the court system. That is, in and of itself, obstruction of justice, and that is what the president does not seem to understand.”

