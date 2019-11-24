Klobuchar: Subpoenaing the ‘Whistleblower’ ‘Would Be a Serious, Serious Mistake’

On Sunday’s broadcast of ABC’s “This Week,” 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) said subpoenaing the so-called whistleblower who triggered the House impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump “would be a serious, serious mistake.”

When asked if the whistleblower should testify in a Senate trial, Klobuchar said, “No, I don’t think you should force a whistleblower. I think Republican Senator Grassley of Iowa has been very clear on this. Whistleblowers are — the provision is in the law to allow them to come forward with information in many different ways across the government and you do not want to mess with that.”

She added, “It’s been pointed out the whistleblower had limited secondhand information, and now, right in front of the nation, people have testified under oath who had firsthand information about the fact that the president made this call and very specifically tied it with dirt on a political opponent. So I think that would be a serious, serious mistake.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN