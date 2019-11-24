Klobuchar: Trump’s Impeachable Violation the ‘Global Version of Watergate’

On Sunday’s broadcast of ABC’s “This Week,” 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) called President Donald Trump’s handling of Ukraine a “global version of Watergate.”

Klobuchar said, “I’m struck by the fact you go back to the basics which is the Founding Fathers, James Madison, who said impeachment articles should be included in the Constitution because he feared that an American president could betray the trust of the American people to a foreign power. That’s what it is a about. That’s what you heard in the moving testimony of the career diplomats, these career military people who served under Republican and Democratic presidents who are making it clear they thought this was fundamentally wrong.”

When asked if there is enough evidence to go to trial, Klobuchar said, “Yes. I made this very clear that I think this is an impeachable offense. All of the senators including our Republican colleagues will have to make this decision. One of the really good points made earlier was the point you can’t close your eyes to this.””You think back to Watergate they didn’t close their eyes when a president looking for dirt in a political opponent got involved in having people break into an office and steal information from a filing cabinet,” she added. “This is a global version of Watergate where a president is trying to get dirt on a political opponent from a world leader. That’s basically what happened here.”

