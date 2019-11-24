Lee Zeldin on Impeachment: ‘This Is Going to Get Worse, Not Better, for the Democrats’

During a Sunday interview with New York AM 970 “The Cats Roundtable” host John Catsimatidis, Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) weighed in on the ongoing impeachment “charade.”

After declaring impeachment would be “dead on arrival in the Senate,” Zeldin predicted things will “get worse, not better, for the Democrats” because of the lack of legislation getting passed.

“Even if they do pass it, this is dead on arrival in the Senate,” argued Zeldin. “And the trial that will be held in the Senate is one that is not going to fit the Democratic narrative well, it’s not going to serve Adam Schiff well, so this is going to get worse, not better, for the Democrats if they continue this path.”

“There are a lot of people who believe that we should be focused instead on passing different bills and agreements that will move our country forward. The USMCA would result in more jobs in the U.S., more investment in the U.S., increased GDP. We’d have a stronger economy. Nancy Pelosi should be giving American workers the win … and pass USMCA,” he added.

