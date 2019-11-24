Levin: Impeachment Not Whatever the House of Representatives Says — ‘That’s a Lie’

During the Sunday broadcast of his “Life, Liberty & Levin” program on the Fox News Channel, host Mark Levin, author of “Unfreedom of the Press,” argued against the notion that impeachment can be “whatever the House of Representatives says it is.”

Levin called that claim a “lie,” and pointed to the impeachment clause in the Constitution, which defines the term.

“No president, in fact, nobody facing impeachment has ever in American history been treated this way,” Levin said. “Now let’s look at the impeachment clause. You have individuals quoting Gerald Ford for the impeachment standard who said anything the House says is impeachment is impeachment. That’s a lie. The Constitution says what is impeachment. ‘The president … shall be removed from office on impeachment for, and conviction of treason, bribery or other high crimes and misdemeanors.'”

He continued, “Does it say, ‘Gerald Ford said’? No. Does it say it is simply a political process? No. They can cite Federalist 65 all they want. Hamilton doesn’t say that, either. The motivation may be political. The motivation may be mob-like. It’s not whatever the House of Representatives says. The Constitution doesn’t give the House of Representatives illimitable power. It doesn’t give any illimitable power. That’s what it gives it — treason, bribery, or other high crimes and misdemeanors.”

