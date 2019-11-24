Waters: Trump Is ‘Hurting Our Country,’ ‘Destroying the Presidency’

On Sunday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) accused President Donald Trump and his cabinet of “hurting” the country.

On the Trump administration, Waters said, “I am going to be so happy when they’re all out of here. They are hurting our country. They are undermining our democracy, and they’re being very destructive. I hope the American people can see that if we allow this president and his cabinet to get away of what they are doing, they will be destroying the presidency and that office forever.”

