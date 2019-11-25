GOP Rep. Reed: I’m Seeing Democrats ‘Coming Out Potentially Against Impeachment’

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Varney & Co.,” Representative Tom Reed (R-NY) stated that he doesn’t see any Republicans in the House moving towards supporting impeachment, but he does “see Democratic members that are coming out potentially against impeachment in the private conversations I’ve been having.”

Reed said, “I don’t see the movement in any way on the Republican side. The movement I am picking up on is I see Democratic members that are coming out potentially against impeachment in the private conversations I’ve been having. So, I would keep an eye out there.”

