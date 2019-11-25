Nikki Haley: God Placed Trump in Power for ‘Lessons’ and ‘Change’

JUST RELEASED: @NikkiHaley on whether God put @realDonaldTrump in place as president for such a time as this? She Says, "everything happens for a reason... I think God sometimes places people for lessons and sometimes places people for change." Her @700club story Tuesday! @POTUS pic.twitter.com/8woXuAfAh1

Monday in a preview clip, former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley commented on God and President Donald Trump during an interview with the “700 Club.”

Reporter David Brody asked, “What is you view kind of spiritually on the sovereignty of God and what he is doing exactly by putting Donald Trump as president of the United States?”

Haley replied, “Well, I think it goes to show that everything happens for a reason. And the way I see it is, look at the results of Donald Trump as president. Look at we have more friends and family with jobs than we have ever had before. We have the economy moving in a direction it hasn’t been in a long time but is doing great. We are acknowledging real truths with the president that had the courage to move the embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. And there has been a lot of courage that has come from this president to change what was the status quo and to do it in a way the American people wanted to see it. They did want a disruptor-in-chief. They did want someone who was going to go against the grain and get us out of our comfort zone.”

She added, “I think that God sometimes places people for lessons and sometimes places people for change. And you can look at everything that has happened, and I think we are seeing a lot of change, and I think we are gaining a lot of lessons from it as well.”

