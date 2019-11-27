Gaetz: Hunter Biden and Whistleblower Would Likely Be Witnesses

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” House Judiciary Committee member Matt Gaetz (R-FL) stated that if Republicans on the committee can do so, Hunter Biden and the whistleblower would likely be witnesses before the committee.

Gaetz said, “We would like to call minority witnesses. … Hunter Biden would be probably one of our top witnesses. I think the whistleblower would be a witness. And I think that others who can expound on the testimony of George Kent that reflect on the concerns with Burisma and the ingrained corruption with that company.”

