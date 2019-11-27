GOP Rep. Collins: Judiciary Committee Impeachment Hearing ‘a Rerun’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of Fox News Radio’s “Brian Kilmeade Show,” House Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Doug Collins (R-GA) criticized the forthcoming House Judiciary Committee impeachment hearing as a “rerun” of a previous hearing the committee had in June.

Collins said, “Brian, do you realize that this is a rerun of the same basically hearing we had in June? We’ve had this hearing before.”

