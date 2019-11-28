Michael Moore to Democrats: ‘Reach Across the Turkey,’ Explain How Dem Policies Will Help Conservatives

Wednesday, liberal filmmaker Michael Moore pleaded with Democrats to “reach across the turkey” during their Thanksgiving meals and explain to their conservative family members how Democratic policies will benefit them.

Moore said on MSNBC’s “The Last Word” that liberals and Democrats should tell their Republican family members that voting in a Democrat means their health care will be taken care of, they will not have to pay for daycare for their children and they will “cover” their kids being able to afford college.

Partial transcript of Moore as follows:

A lot of people have mentioned this to me is that they have not invited the people who’ve been starting fights the last two years.

And so especially, they are – families are not inviting the family bigot. They don’t want racism uttered at the Thanksgiving day table, especially with children at the table so they’re just having – they’ve had to tell, you know, brothers or uncles or whatever that, I’m sorry but there’s been now three years of this — 16, 17 and 18 where we’ve had to listen to this and the kids are not going to be listening to the you know misogyny and things like that. So, I think that’s going to help on some – with some dinner tables tomorrow. But I’d like to just suggest to liberals, lefties, Democrats you know, who are watching that there is a way to sort of reach across the turkey and, you know, try to help people.

You’re not going to convince them, and you should really save your energy for the candidate that you support. You should be either working for the candidate in the nine weeks leading up to Iowa. Whatever you can do, you should help. But for tomorrow, I would just – I would just say to your conservative brother-in-law that’s been sitting there and saying all these things on how much he loves Trump or whatever, I would just say to him you know, here’s the thing, though. I know you if you don’t like Bernie or you don’t like Elizabeth, or you don’t like whatever, fine, but I’m going to tell you something. If we win, if we’re in the White House, here’s what we’re going to do for you. If you get sick and you’re in the hospital, you’re not going to have to pay the hospital bill.

You’re not going to – you’re not going to go bankrupt like half a million people did last year because of health care bills. Here’s what I think I’m going to do for you. I’m going to put your kids to college, not me personally, but me and my 330 million fellow citizens who are all going to chip in so that your kid can get a college education and not be in a debtor’s prison when she or he is out of college. That’s what I’m going to do for you.

Oh and if we have kids, small kids, I’m going to pay for your babysitter, not me – not me personally but my 330 million fellow Americans. We’re going to see that there’s real day care and we’re going to see that that when people have babies, they get time off, paid time off.

We’re going to do – we’re going to do these – we’re going to make your life easier, less stressful, you’ll live longer as a result of that. I’m willing to do all that even though I don’t agree with you politically. That’s what I’m willing to do because I’m out there.

I’m going to get someone elected to the White House that’s going to make this a better country for everybody, not a country where people are living on pins and needles and living in fear and full of despair but a country of people who, the way that you know, the way that it should be. The richest country in the world. We should be able to cover some basic human needs. Healthcare, day care, college, etcetera, we can – we can do that.

So I encourage people who are watching tonight. Tomorrow at dinner, in the best possible way, just explain it to them because unfortunately with a lot of the voters on the other side, it is kind of all about them. And they’re very much about the me – me – me. So. make it about them. Just tell them you’re going to cover their health care bills, you’re going to cover the daycare bills and all of us together, we’re all going to cover your kids being able to afford college. That’s our promise.