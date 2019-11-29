Cardin: Trump ‘Is Maintaining Pressure on Ukraine’ to Do Politically Advantageous Investigation

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” Senator Ben Cardin (D-MD) stated that President Trump is “maintaining pressure on Ukraine” to conduct an investigation that is politically advantageous to the president.

Cardin said, “Well, it’s clear that the president is maintaining pressure on Ukraine to do an investigation to help the president politically. This is outrageous. This is the use of the power of the president to further his political agenda, compromising our national security. Ukraine is a key partner. Now, with the pressure coming from Russia, it’s very clear that what the president’s doing is compromising our own national security. So, I would hope that we could get beyond this, that we could recognize that we need to provide the support for Ukraine because they’re a key ally in our fight in that region of the world, and stop intimidating the president of Ukraine by telling him that unless he does investigations, he’s not going to get the help of the United States.”

