Kid Rock Goes on Profanity-Laced Rant About Oprah, Joy Behar, Kathy Griffin

[ADULT LANGUAGE WARNING]

Last week at his bar in Nashville, TN, Kid Rock went on a profanity-laced rant about Oprah Winfrey, “The View” co-host Joy Behar and comedian Kathy Griffin.

Kid Rock said, “I’m not a bad guy I’m just an honest guy who says hey I don’t like Oprah Winfrey or Joy Behar. They can suck dicks sideways.”

As an audience member accused him of being drunk and racist, Kid Rock said, “Hey, you’re a fucking racist.”

He continued, “Fuck Oprah Winfrey, Fuck Kathy Griffin.”

He added, “Oprah Winfrey is like ‘Hey, I’m going to get some white woman to believe in this shit.’ Fuck her.”

