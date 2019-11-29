Kildee: Impeachment Opinions Have ‘Changed Marginally’ Among my Constituents

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “OutFront,” Representative Dan Kildee (D-MI) stated that support for impeachment has undergone a marginal change among his constituents since the House Intelligence Committee’s public hearings.

Kildee said, “I think it’s changed marginally. The president clearly still has a strong base that is with him, 40, 43%, whatever it might be. But I have been saying from the beginning, the polls are interesting in this case, but we don’t poll test the Constitution.”

