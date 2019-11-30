GOP Rep. Biggs: Some House Dems Looking for an ‘Off-Ramp’ on Impeachment

On Friday’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ), the chairman of the House Freedom Caucus, explained how the impeachment efforts underway in the House of Representatives and spearheaded by Democrats was causing problems for vulnerable Democratic members in swing districts.

Biggs suggested to fill-in host Gregg Jarrett that some of those Democrats were looking for an “off-ramp.”

“[I]f you are in a swing district like the representative you just showed the clip of, they are a little bit — feeling some heat, some discomfort about pursuing the impeachment,” Biggs said. “And especially in light of what came out in the last two weeks of the open hearings, right. So first of all, it is obtuse. Nobody can really explain what the charges are.”

“So the people there – are going there — who have said we want impeachment who are members of Congress in a swing district are now feeling the heat about saying, well, you can’t even tell us what the issue is,” he continued. “So yes, they are feeling it in some respects. That is why I think they are looking for an off-ramp in some respects, if they can get on an off-ramp.”

Later in the segment, Biggs laid out how he saw potential impeachment proceedings to take place in the U.S. Senate.

“First of all, it will be every day, six days a week, from noon until they finish in the evening,” he said. “That is a requirement in the Senate rules. Second of all, it is going to be open. And thirdly, Republicans will be able to bring in witnesses just like you said. So, look for Hunter Biden, Joe Biden, Adam Schiff, the whistleblower, the Schiff team of staff who worked with the former whistleblower.”

“Look for a redux of Vindman,” Biggs continued. “Look for the people who worked with Vindmand, who can further impeach Vindmand. You’ve got Brennan and Clapper. You’ve got a whole series of witnesses that can come in. And Lindsey Graham has promised that he would bring in those types of witnesses and this will go for quite a length of time and indeed, the primaries are going to turn topsy-turvy for the Democrats. This is not really the way they want it to go. That is why one of the reasons they are looking for an off-ramp as well, I think.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor