Meeks: Republicans Aren’t Supporting Impeachment Because They’re in Gerrymandered Districts

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Lead,” Representative Gregory Meeks (D-NY) stated that Republicans in the House aren’t supporting impeachment because all of them are in “gerrymandered, all Trump districts.”

Meeks said, “Well, if you talk to my Republican colleagues off the record, they’re all very concerned. Now, the only reason why you don’t see more Republicans, or any Republicans stepping up, is that those that were in moderate districts that — where folks go swinging back and forth, we happen to have defeated them all as a result of Donald Trump in the 2018 elections. So, they’re now in these basically, gerrymandered, all Trump districts.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett