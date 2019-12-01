John Kerry: We Have Got To Treat Climate Change ‘Like a War’

On Sunday’s broadcast of NBC’s “Meet the Press,” former Secretary of State John Kerry argued climate change must be treated “like a war.”

Kerry was discussing his new coalition of world leaders and celebrities to rally against climate change called “World War Zero.”

Kerry said, “There are great efforts out there many environmental groups, young people, particularly but no country is getting the job done. I mean, the simple reality is we are way behind the eight-ball. Things are getting worse, not better. So we have our unlikely allies coming together here. There is no group as diverse as ours in terms of nationality, gender, life experience, all of these people to come together saying we’ve got to treat this like a war.”

He added, “We will organize, mobilize, talk to literally millions of Americans over the course of the next month, and this is going to become a primary issue.”

