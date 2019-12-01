Nunes: Nadler Has Been in the ‘Witness Protection Program’ Since Botching the Mueller Probe

Saturday, during an appearance on Fox News Channel’s “Justice,” Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA), the ranking Republican on the House Intelligence Committee, said “phase two” of impeachment would soon be underway in the House of Representatives.

However, he noted that this week’s proceedings include House Judiciary Committee chairman Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY), who has been conspicuously missing in recent weeks.

“We now know that this coming week, Jerry Nadler is going to start phase two of the circus,” Nunes said. “Now, Jerry Nadler has been in the witness protection program for several months after he botched the Mueller probe. We’re going to see how this goes. Supposedly we’ll talk about the constitutionality of impeachment. And look, during the Nixon impeachment hearings, you had an actual break-in. You knew what the crime was.”

“During Clinton’s impeachment, you knew he lied to a grand jury,” he continued. “I think for two weeks, the one thing we were able to expose is not only did they not have a quid pro quo, they had to change to it bribery until John Ratcliffe pointed out the only person accused of bribery in Adam Schiff’s star chamber in the basement of the capitol was Joe and Hunter Biden. That’s where we’re at right now. This is just phase two of the circus.

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor