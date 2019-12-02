CNN Guest: American Christians ‘Lost the Gospel of Jesus,’ Which Led to Trump

On Sunday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Reliable Sources,” Lutheran pastor Angela Denker accused American Christians of having “lost the Gospel of Jesus.”

She said they were instead embracing “wealth and power,” which led to the election of President Donald Trump.

When asked about Christian support for Trump means, Denker said, “The American church has lost the Gospel of Jesus and has become caught up in a gospel distortion, over Christian Nationalism which says that our God is no longer the God of the Bible but a God who makes America strongest.”

She continued, “I found this in churches from Appalachia to Orange County that pastors, in particular, have failed to teach the actual teachings of Jesus, which were not about power or wealth or money, but about loving one another, about giving your money to the poor. and instead, American churches have become caught up in wealth and power, and it has led American Christians to be so entirely focused on our own power and our own money, and of course, has led to a president who exemplifies many of those things.”

She added, “I think the national news media needs to more deeply understand the actual story of Jesus and who Jesus really is. Jesus was somebody who was not at all like an earthly king, and God sent Jesus to remind the people of Israel that an earthly king was not what God intended. Americans are getting caught up in the same kind of traps that the Hebrew people of the Old Testament were, which is waiting for an earthly king to bring us power. That is not the story of Christianity. I think a lot of journalists are missing that part.”

