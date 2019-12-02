Scaramucci: Pro-Trump GOP Lawmakers Akin to Helping Hitler — ‘Vichy Republicans’

In a Monday appearance on CNN’s “New Day,” former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci weighed in on Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) claiming Sunday that both Russia and Ukraine meddled in the 2016 presidential election.

Scaramucci accused GOP lawmakers who support President Donald Trump of acting in “cowardice” by not speaking out, likening them to the Vichy group in France that helped Adolf Hitler when he took over in France.

“[Trump has] been caught now in the Ukraine scandal, and his only defense right now is if he can just get the Republicans to hold the line and accept his illegality,” Scaramucci told host Alisyn Camerota, adding he was surprised to see lawmakers “disavow the oath to the Constitution” to defend Trump.

“Now you have a group — they’re like Vichy Republicans,” he continued. “You remember the Vichy Republic? OK, so when Hitler took over Paris, took over France, there was a Vichy group of French that were helping him administrate the French government.”

Camerota pushed back, saying his comparison was “strong.”

“I’m not comparing anybody to Hitler. I’m just suggesting that they’re falling in line in a way that is absolutely despicable as it relates to the Constitution,” he explained.

