Dem Rep. Green: Impeachment Akin to MLK, Rosa Parks Protests

On Tuesday’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “Your World,” Rep. Al Green (D-TX) said if only House Democrats vote to impeach President Donald Trump, it will be doing “that which is right,” as civil rights activists Rosa Parks, Martin Luther King, Jr. and John Lewis had.

Green said, “I would like for it to be bipartisan, to be very candid with you, but there are times when you have to that which you be principally right, when moral imperatives trumps political expediency. And you do this because Dr. King was right, he said, the time is always right to do that which is right. This is the time. We can’t wait on polls. Dr. King didn’t March on Washington because of polls. Rosa Parks didn’t take a seat on the bus because of polls. John Lewis didn’t cross the Edmund Pettus Bridge because of polls. We have to do things because it is right even when it is neither safe, nor politic, nor popular.”

