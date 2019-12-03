Julián Castro: Harris Was Held to ‘A Double Standard’ by Some Outlets

2020 Democratic presidential candidate Julián Castro praises Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) after ending her 2020 bid Tuesday, calling media coverage of her campaign "grossly unfair and unfortunate" and alleging she was held to a "double standard" https://t.co/zAOgdZZUE6 pic.twitter.com/MqGDkhfwhJ

During an interview with CBS on Tuesday, 2020 Democratic presidential candidate former HUD Secretary and former San Antonio Mayor Julián Castro stated that some media outlets held former 2020 candidate Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) “to a different standard, a double standard,” that was “grossly unfair and unfortunate.”

Castro commended Harris for her candidacy and stated that she is “one of the most qualified people running.”

He added, “I will say that the way that the media treated Senator Harris in this campaign has been something else. In the last few days, to see articles out of Politico, the New York Times, the Washington Post, that have basically trashed her campaign and focused on just one small part of it, and I think held her to a different standard, a double standard, has been grossly unfair and unfortunate.”

