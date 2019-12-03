Schiff: ‘The Integrity of the Next Election Is Still at Risk’

During a press conference on Tuesday, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) stated that the integrity of the 2020 election “is still at risk.”

Schiff said that due to the White House’s stonewalling, “we don’t have all the answers, but we do know this without any doubt: And that is, the president of the United States solicited foreign interference in our election and used the power of his office, the power to convene a meeting in the Oval Office, the power to provide or withhold hundreds of millions of dollars of aid to an ally at war to get his political dirty work done. The only question is, how much more, how more extensive was the scheme, how many others may have been involved, what was the full knowledge and participation of other parties. And while we intend to get the answers to those questions and let the American people know the full facts, we do not intend to delay when the integrity of the next election is still at risk.”

