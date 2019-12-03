WaPo’s Ruth Marcus: Impeachment Feels Like ‘Kavanaugh 2.0’

During Tuesday’s “Morning Joe” on MSNBC, Washington Post deputy editorial page editor and columnist Ruth Marcus discussed her new book Supreme Ambition: Brett Kavanaugh and the Conservative Takeover in which she makes the case that the impeachment process feels a lot like the Brett Kavanaugh confirmation hearings for Supreme Court.

Marcus argued that much like in the case of Kavanaugh, Republicans “are worked up over bad motives rather than dealing with the facts at hand,” which speaks to the “tribalism” seen around the United States.

“[I]n both cases, Republicans are worked up over bad motives rather than dealing with the facts at hand,” Marcus stated. “So with Justice Kavanaugh during the confirmation hearings, Republicans were unhappy and understandably so, that the Christine Blasey Ford allegations came up and they will do anything to stop Kavanaugh so therefore we can’t take this seriously.”

“Similarly with impeachment, we’ve heard Devin Nunes and a lot of other people arguing, well, Democrats have been out to get President Trump, they were talking about impeaching him even before he was sworn into office,” she continued. “And so therefore, all of this is tainted. My point is, look at the facts. If the facts are serious enough in the case of Justice Kavanaugh to warrant not confirming him, in the case of President Trump to warrant impeaching him, those need to be taken seriously and motive shouldn’t matter in that situation. And it goes to this underlying and just reflexive tribalism that we’re experiencing in the country today.”

