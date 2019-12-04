GOP Rep. Reed: ‘I’m Hearing About’ Democrats Opposing Impeachment, and ‘That List Is Growing’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Evening Edit,” Representative Tom Reed (R-NY) said that he is hearing about Democrats opposing going forward with impeachment, and that the list of Democrats who oppose moving forward is increasing.

Reed stated, “I’m hearing not about Republicans breaking…for impeachment. I’m hearing about Democrats voting against going forward with impeachment. That is newsworthy today.”

Reed didn’t give any names, but added, “I’ll tell you, that list is growing by the hour here, as this unfolds, in real time.”

