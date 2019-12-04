Warren: Harris Would Be on my VP Shortlist

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Last Word,” 2020 presidential candidate Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) stated that if she gets the Democratic nomination former 2020 presidential candidate Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) would be on her shortlist as a running mate, and added that Harris “would be on any Democrats’ shortlist.”

Host Lawrence O’Donnell asked, “Would she be on your shortlist already?”

Warren responded, “Oh, yeah. I mean, look, Kamala Harris would be on any Democrats’ shortlist. She’s smart. She’s confident. She’s got this terrific voice.”

