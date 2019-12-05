CBC Chair Bass: ‘We Know Who This President Answers to, and It’s Not the American People — It’s Putin’

Congressional Black Caucus Chair Rep. Karen Bass (D-CA) on Thursday accused President Donald Trump of “answering” to Russia President Vladimir Putin rather than the American people.

Bass criticized Trump, who she said “had nerve enough” to demand Ukraine for dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden while the country was under attack from Russia.

“It’s just incredibly inappropriate, I believe it was illegal,” Bass told CNN’s “New Day.”

“But I also believe in the United States it’s kind of hard for us to imagine the situation that this president is in,” she added. “And all of that compromises our national security. But we do know over the last three years, we know who this president answers to, and it’s not the American people. It’s Putin.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent