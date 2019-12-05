Collins: ‘We Have the Facts on Our Side — All They Have Is Hatred of President Trump’

Wednesday on Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) offered his theory on the day’s impeachment hearing before the House Judiciary Committee, which featured four so-called constitutional scholars weighing in on the constitutional basis of President Donald Trump’s impeachment.

The Georgia Republican, who also is the ranking Republican on the House Judiciary Committee, told host Sean Hannity the point of the hearing was to make a case where he believed the facts did not lend themselves to impeachment.

“They were there because Jerry Nadler had to figure out something to do,” he explained. “He has no plan. As I said today, the clock and the calendar, not the facts, are driving this, Sean. And, look, you know, we showed it today. Jim Jordan, Matt Gaetz, John Ratcliffe, we just blew holes in it because it’s so easy.”

“We have the facts on our side,” Collins continued. “All they have is hatred of President Trump. All they have is not liking a man who came to office to do what he said he was going to do, and he’s actually doing it. When you got facts on your side, truths on your side, it will win every time.”

